Iron Maiden releases new ale

Add heavy metal rockers from Iron Maiden to the long line if rockers and stars producing their own booze.

Bruce Dickinson, lead singer of the band has joined forces with Robinson, a U.K. brewery, to create a cask ale, reports the website the Drinks Business.

“Trooper” was created by Dickinson and is named after one of the band’s most popular songs.

“I’m a lifelong fan of traditional English ale; I thought I’d died and gone to heaven when we were asked to create our own beer," Dickinson told the Drink Business.