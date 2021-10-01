These easy Instant Pot chicken tacos are so simple and flavorful: Get the recipe
The secret to amazing tacos? Use your Instant Pot
Imagine getting a tailgating meal ready to serve in 30 minutes. Sounds pretty nice, huh? Thankfully, this Instant Pot chicken tacos recipe does just that, coming together in just a few short steps and cooked up in an Instant Pot.
"To make hosting a breeze, make the taco meat up to four hours ahead of time and store it on the Instant Pot warm setting until serving," Chelsea Plummer of Maesmenu.com tells FOX News. Who’s ready for tailgating season or to wow the fam with an easy fall dinner?
Easy Instant Pot Chicken Tacos by Chelsea Plummer of MaesMenu.com
Yield: 8-10 chicken tacos
Prep time: 5 minutes
Cook time: 25 minutes
Ingredients:
- 1 tablespoon olive oil or avocado oil
- 1 ½ cups salsa
- 2 tablespoons taco seasoning
- ½ large white or yellow onion, cut into ½-inch thick rings
- 1 tablespoon tomato paste
- 3 tablespoons water
- ¼ teaspoon salt
- 3 cups shredded cabbage
- 2 lbs boneless skinless chicken breast, cut into quarters
- 1 tablespoon lime juice
- 8 -10 corn tortillas, toasted
- Your favorite taco toppings: lettuce, cheese, sour cream or Greek yogurt, cilantro, tomatoes, black olives, etc.
Instructions
- Stir the olive oil, salsa, taco seasoning, onion, tomato paste, water, and salt together until combined in the pot of a pressure cooker or Instant Pot.
- Stir the cabbage into the salsa mixture until combined.
- Add the chicken to the salsa mixture and turn until covered.
- Lock the pressure cooker lid on and cook on high for 12 minutes. Quick-release the pressure.
- Remove the chicken and salsa mixture from the pressure cooker and place it in a large mixing bowl. Shred the chicken with two forks.
- Return the chicken to the salsa taco sauce with the lime juice. Gently toss until covered.
- Divide taco meat evenly between the tortillas and top with favorite toppings. Serve hot.