These easy Instant Pot chicken tacos are so simple and flavorful: Get the recipe

Imagine getting a tailgating meal ready to serve in 30 minutes. Sounds pretty nice, huh? Thankfully, this Instant Pot chicken tacos recipe does just that, coming together in just a few short steps and cooked up in an Instant Pot.

"To make hosting a breeze, make the taco meat up to four hours ahead of time and store it on the Instant Pot warm setting until serving," Chelsea Plummer of Maesmenu.com tells FOX News. Who’s ready for tailgating season or to wow the fam with an easy fall dinner?

Easy Instant Pot Chicken Tacos by Chelsea Plummer of MaesMenu.com

Yield: 8-10 chicken tacos

Prep time: 5 minutes

Cook time: 25 minutes

Ingredients:

1 tablespoon olive oil or avocado oil

1 ½ cups salsa

2 tablespoons taco seasoning

½ large white or yellow onion, cut into ½-inch thick rings

1 tablespoon tomato paste

3 tablespoons water

¼ teaspoon salt

3 cups shredded cabbage

2 lbs boneless skinless chicken breast, cut into quarters

1 tablespoon lime juice

8 -10 corn tortillas, toasted

Your favorite taco toppings: lettuce, cheese, sour cream or Greek yogurt, cilantro, tomatoes, black olives, etc.

Instructions