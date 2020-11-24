Instagram Thanksgiving study claims these are the most popular pies by state, but people have questions

These pie results are all over the place.

When it comes to Thanksgiving, everyone should be able to agree that pie, of some kind, is a welcome addition to the table. Of course, there are a lot of different types of pies, and not all are created equal, so figuring out which pie to serve might be a problem.

In an effort to solve this conundrum, Instagram attempted to determine the most popular Thanksgiving pie by state, but the outcome may not be what people expect. To tally the results, Instagram ranked each state's top pie by collecting data on which were mentioned most frequently in users' feeds and stories throughout the month of Nov. 2020, per a post that appeared on Instagram’s Facebook page.

According to Instagram, pumpkin pies are only the most popular pie choice in California, Nevada and Arizona. Meanwhile, blueberry pie (traditionally, a summer pie) is popular in New Jersey, Oklahoma, Maine, Alaska, New York and Utah.

Pecan Pie, another Thanksgiving staple, is popular in South Carolina, Florida, Alabama, Texas, Arizona and Indiana. But strawberry pie is reportedly popular in South Dakota, Idaho, Kentucky and Hawaii.

And cranberry pie? Well, this is apparently the most popular Thanksgiving pie, with Instagram listing it as the favorite of Kansas, Massachusetts, Iowa, Rhode Island, Vermont, Minnesota, Oregon, Wisconsin, New Hampshire, Washington, Illinois, New England, Wyoming and Montana.

Meanwhile, Connecticut is the only state that likes apple pie on Thanksgiving (which might at least make some sense, as apple pie is both a common summer dessert as well as a fall staple).

Commenters on Facebook were a bit confused by the results, to say the least.

"I grew up in Rhode Island and I’ve never even heard of a cranberry pie," wrote one Facebook user. "It was always pumpkin and apple at our family table."

"Yeah, I lived in Pennsylvania my whole life and it’s rare to see a sweet potato pie in a store," said another. "Pumpkin pie, though, you'll see tons of."

"There's no way that a majority of states prefer cranberry pie," wrote someone else, who joked that perhaps Ocean Spray sponsored the study. "A majority of Americans never even heard of it. Nasty."

A representative for Instagram did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

At least none of the states are eating key lime pie on Thanksgiving. That’d just be too weird.