Ina Garten reveals the reason she doesn’t drink while cooking

“Barefoot Contessa” Ina Garten doesn’t drink while cooking.

“I’m terrible drunk,” she quipped at the Central Park Conservancy’s Women’s Committee lunch Monday in Columbus Circle.

Instead, she puts on Taylor Swift tunes.

“Trust me; the people who work with me are really sick of it,” she told moderator Tamron Hall. (Swift has received a personal lesson from the chef.)

The culinary queen also gave the gathering advice for success: “I’m gonna do what I want to do, and do it as well as I can, and the money will follow.”

Women’s Committee board members Gillian Miniter, Elyse Newhouse and Karen LeFrak also attended.

This article originally appeared on the New York Post.