In-N-Out won’t expand east of Texas, owner says

Sorry, In-N-Out fans living east of Texas: The chain has no interest in opening a location near you.

The president of the beloved fast-food chain has revealed that the iconic eatery will not expand eastward of the Lone Star state within her “lifetime.”

In-N-Out's 36-year-old head honcho, Lynsi Snyder, told Forbes that she’s committed to acting as a “guardian” for the burger joint — and its tradition of geographic exclusivity — that her grandparents Harry and Esther Synder first founded in Baldwin Park, Calif. in 1948.

FAMILY HOLDS SIT-IN AT DOMINO’S TO PROTEST ‘STONE COLD’ FOOD

“I don’t see us stretched across the whole U.S. I don’t see us in every state. Take Texas — draw a line up and just stick to the left. That’s in my lifetime,” Snyder said of her plans for the family franchise, which today is worth $3 billion.

“I like that we’re sought after when someone’s coming into town. I like that we’re unique. That we’re not on every corner. You put us in every state and it takes away some of its luster,” she added, though she admitted she routinely receives some “pretty crazy” offers to sell the company or take it public.

“There’s been, like, princes and different people throwing some big numbers at us where I’m like, ‘Really?’” Snyder joked.

“We will continue to politely say no to Wall Street or to the Saudi princes. Whoever will come,” Arnie Wensinger, In-N-Out’s general counsel, agreed.

With a deliberately simple menu of burgers, fries and milkshakes, In-N-Out operates locations in just Arizona, California, Nevada, Oregon, Texas and Utah, according to their website – which Snyder says is for good reason.

As noted by Food & Wine, In-N-Out’s corporate policies forbid freezers or microwaves. And all 333 restaurant locations, situated in “one corner of the country,” receive meats from three central facilities.

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

Though Snyder has certainly caught heat for leading In-N-Out with what some may label as old-school values, the bold executive says that she wouldn’t have it any other way.

“It’s not [about] adding new products. Or thinking of the next bacon-wrapped this or that. We’re making the same burger, the same fry,” she divulged. “We’re really picky and strategic. We’re not going to compromise.”