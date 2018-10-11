Family holds sit-in at Domino’s to protest ‘stone cold’ food

Though some pizza aficionados prefer the beloved dish cold, one British family was so frustrated with the belated delivery and “stone cold” temperature of their Domino’s order, they staged a lengthy sit-in protest at the fast casual chain, which ultimately ended with police intervention.

On Oct. 5, Fay James and her family were upset when their Domino's meal of a "medium pizza, chicken strips, garlic pizza bread, two lots of doughballs and wedges" was delivered to their home in Gloucester, Western England, over an hour after they had placed the order, Gloucestershire Live reported. Making matters worse, the mom reported that the food was “stone cold,” though the family lives just eight minutes away from the restaurant’s location.

James said that attempts to speak to the delivery driver were unsuccessful as he “just walked off,” prompting her to spend 45 minutes on the phone with the Domino’s store in hopes of coordinating for a replacement order to be sent, to no avail, The Sun reported.

Taking matters into her own hands, James and her family went to the Domino’s location to demand a replacement or refund of the $28 order.

"My husband dropped the boxes on the counter but the manager refused to speak to us,” James told Gloucestershire Live of the scene. She proceeded to wait an hour and a half in the store for answers, with her 10-year-old daughter in tow.

Finally, around 11 p.m., the manager threatened to press the panic button to call authorities if the family did not leave. And so she did. When police arrived on the scene, the unnamed female manager claimed the James’ were “aggressive, abusive and had caused damage to the door,” the outlet reported.

After a heated argument, law enforcement officials told the manager to refund the family’s order, though James says she’s not sure if the money had returned to her account just yet.

Though reps for Domino’s did not immeditatly return Fox News’ request for comment, a spokesperson did offer Gloucestershire Live the following statement:

“We apologize for any upset caused to our customer and her family. We have issued a refund and some complimentary vouchers as a gesture of good will, which have been accepted,” they said. “We have also reminded our team members of the high standard of service required at all times.”