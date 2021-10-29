Healthier tomato and red pepper soup: Try the recipe

Tomato soup is a fall staple, but not all tomato soup recipes are created equal.

Most pack a lot of calories from heavy cream, buttered-up croutons and the like, and way too much sodium to boot. But eating a healthier rendition of tomato soup doesn’t mean you have to compromise on flavor.

This recipe from Dr. Lisa Leslie-Williams, PharmD wellness expert and founder of The Domestic Life Stylist is both healthy and tasty.

"Warm up with a delicious bowl of dairy-free, gluten-free, vegan tomato-red pepper soup that is brimming with nutrition and packed with comfort and flavor," Leslie-Williams tells Fox News.

For the best flavor, she recommends roasting tomatoes for a minimum of two hours.

"Serve alongside a fresh, tasty salad for a complete and healthful meal," she adds.

Get the recipe below.

Immune-Boosting Tomato and Red Pepper Soup from The Domestic Life Stylist

Makes 4-6 servings

Prep Time: 10 mins

Cook Time: 2 hours 10 mins

Ingredients

2–3 pounds of Roma or vine-ripened tomatoes

3 red peppers

4 cloves garlic

1 cup unsweetened almond milk

1 tbsp. olive oil

1/2 tsp. sea salt (to taste)

2 tbsp. coconut sugar (or favorite sugar)

1/8 tsp. cayenne pepper

1 fistful each fresh thyme and oregano

2 bay leaves

1 cup vegetable broth

Basil leaves to garnish

Instructions:

Preheat oven to 325 °F. Place quartered tomatoes on a roasting sheet with peppers and fresh herbs. Leave garlic in skins and place on the same roasting sheet. Drizzle with olive oil and toss well. Bake for two hours. Resist the urge to turn the tomatoes or peppers unless burning. After 2 hours, remove from tray and add to blender. Remove skins from garlic and add to blender as well. Add milk and blend until smooth. Pour into stock pot with up to 1 cup vegetable broth to thin it out a bit. Season with salt, cayenne pepper, bay leaf and sugar. Simmer for about 20 minutes on low heat to allow flavors to come together. Remove bay leaf before serving. Garnish with fresh basil.

