Creamy spinach alfredo pizza: Try the recipe

Upgrade your pizza night with this easy and delicious recipe.

"Spinach Alfredo Pizza," from Southern food blog Quiche My Grits, uses puff pastry as the base and is topped with Alfredo sauce, fresh spinach, artichoke hearts, mozzarella cheese and parmesan cheese.

LEMON CHICKEN SPAGHETTI WITH CREAMY ALFREDO SAUCE: TRY THE RECIPE

In her post, blog creator Debi Morgan describes the pizza as "cheesy and rich" and promises "your family will go crazy" over the dish.

Though she says you can substitute the puff pastry with pizza dough, Morgan says the flavor won’t be the same. She also recommends against using another kind of flaky dough, because it won’t rise as high as puff pastry.

SMOKED ‘OVER THE TOP’ SLOPPY JOES ARE CALLING YOUR NAME FOR YOUR GAME NIGHT DINNER

To try it yourself, here’s the "Spinach Alfredo Pizza" recipe from Quiche My Grits.

Ingredients

1 (13 oz) puff pastry sheet

½ cup Alfredo sauce (any jar or type will work)

12 oz. marinated artichoke hearts, chopped

1 cup fresh spinach leaves

2 tablespoon. green onions, chopped

8 oz. log mozzarella cheese, sliced

½ cup parmesan cheese, shredded

1 tablespoon. Everything Bagel seasoning

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

Instructions

1. Preheat oven to 425 degrees.

2. Roll out puff pastry on parchment paper onto a sheet pan.

3. With a fork, pierce the pastry several times on the bottom.

4. Spread Alfredo sauce on top of pastry sheet.

5. Arrange artichokes on top of sauce.

6. Scatter spinach leaves on top of artichokes.

7. Sprinkle green onions on top of spinach.

8. Slice mozzarella and place it over the entire pizza.

9. Sprinkle pizza with parmesan cheese and end with a dash of bagel seasoning.

10. Bake at 425 degrees for 20 to 25 minutes until crust is golden brown and pizza is bubbly.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP