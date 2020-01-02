Ice cubes in cereal is apparently the latest food trend, thanks to Gene Simmons

It's only two days into the new year and 2020 already has its first food trend: eating cereal with ice cubes.

Crazy as it may seem, the peculiar trend is apparently a real thing -- at least according to Kiss frontman Gene Simmons.

The rock star shared his cereal hack to his more than 880,000 followers with a photo of him preparing a mixed bowl of Shredded Wheat and Oreo O’s cereal. Inside the bowl is a healthy portion of ice cubes.

“Anyone else put ice cubes in their cereal?” Simmons tweeted on New Year’s Day.

Naturally, his interesting food choice sparked hilarious online reactions.

“This is 100% the wrong way to start off 2020,” one Twitter user commented.

“I thought the Satanic thing was just an act, until now,” another wrote.

One person offered up a better way to chill a bowl of cereal -- one that doesn’t water down the milk.

“Why not just freeze milk in an ice tray and use that so the milk won’t get watered down?” the person tweeted. “I do this with coffee.”

The real controversy of Simmons’ post, for some, was mixing the Shredded Wheat with Oreo O’s.

“Oreo cereal and frosted shredded wheat? The shredded wheat threads make me want to choke,” another Twitter user said.

One Twitter user, however, focused less on the bowl of cereal and more on Simmons’ fashion.

“The most underrated part of this tweet is Gene’s baller robe,” the person tweeted.

And in case you were wondering how long Simmons has been eating his cereal with ice cubes, his son Nick Simmons gave Twitter some insight.

“30 years. 30 years watching him do this. This is my life,” he tweeted.