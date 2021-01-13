Husband runs cold water over pizza to cool it down in bizarre video, internet brands him a 'serial killer'

There are probably better ways to cool food off.

Nobody likes biting into a piping hot slice of pizza and burning the top of their mouth. One man’s method of cooling down his pizza, however, has made him internet famous for all the wrong reasons.

In a post that appeared on Reddit’s Unpopular Opinions board, a woman claimed her husband pours cold water on his pizza to cool it down. Posting under the name DaddyRavioli, the woman titled her post, "My husband believes running pizza under water to cool it down is acceptable."

MCDONALD'S CUSTOMER IN AUSTRALIA SMASHES REGISTER OVER COVID POLICY

The now-viral post continues, "Not my opinion, but my husband’s. In college, my husband and I would make oven pizzas and he would run his slices under the water fountain to cool it down faster. He says it didn’t change the taste and was still good."

She also shared a video to Imgur (which has since circulated to Twitter) in which a man can be seen clearly running water from the faucet over a slice of pizza.

The method did not prove to be popular among Reddit users, who didn't shy away from sharing their most honest opinions.

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

One commenter wrote, "Not all marriages are worth saving."

Another comment read, "Get out of the house now, your husband is a serial killer."

"Why have a crisp delicious pizza when you can have a soggy disgusting one," asked another user.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

One comment summed up the majority of people’s reactions, however. It simply said, "That’s enough internet for today. I can’t even."