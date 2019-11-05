How to perfectly cook a steak in an air fryer

You can—and should—use your air fryer for more than fried foods. This air fryer steak is as good as one you make on the grill.

I don’t know about you, but we’ve been swept up in the air fryer craze. Even the Test Kitchen is using air fryers! The tabletop convection ovens are amazing, circulating hot air around your food until it gets a crisp exterior—just like a fryer, but with a whole lot less oil. Faux-frying is what most people are using their air fryers for, but don’t stop there. You can cook some surprising foods in these gadgets, including air fryer steak.

Because the temperatures inside the air fryer are so consistent, your steak will turn out perfect, every time. It’s an ideal scenario when the weather isn’t cooperating and you can’t hit the grill.

How long does it take to cook steak in an air fryer?

In our testing, we found that cook times vary dramatically between brands of air fryers. As a result, we have given wider than normal ranges on suggested cook times. It should take anywhere between 7 to 9 minutes for a medium-rare steak, and 10 to 14 minutes for a medium steak. Until you know the cook time on your air fryer, it’s best to begin checking at the first time listed and adjust as needed.

The best way to know when your steak is finished is to use a meat thermometer. You want to be sure it has reached the Test Kitchen-recommended temperature.

How to Make Air Fryer Steak

Ingredients

A 1-inch thick boneless ribeye or New York strip steak

1 teaspoon olive oil

Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste

Instructions

Step 1: Prep the steak

Start by rubbing the steak all over with the olive oil. This isn’t a necessary step when cooking a steak on the grill or in a cast-iron pan, but in an air fryer, the steak’s surface has the best chance of caramelizing and creating a crust if it’s coated in oil. Sprinkle the steak generously with the kosher salt and pepper. Then, let the seasoned steak sit at room temperature for about 15 minutes to take the chill off.

Step 2: Preheat the air fryer

Some air fryers have a steak setting, but we don’t recommend using it. These settings don’t allow you to customize the cook time, and they might be calibrated for bone-in steaks, which take longer than boneless cuts. We like to preheat the air fryer on the regular setting to 400° F. Let the air fryer preheat for about three minutes before moving on.

Step 3: Cook the steak

Add the steak to the air fryer basket and cook it for about 7 to 9 minutes for a medium-rare steak or 10 to 14 minutes for medium, flipping the steak halfway through. When the steak is finished cooking, let it rest for 10 minutes before slicing and serving.

This article originally appeared on Taste of Home.