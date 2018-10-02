Horse wanders into French bar after breaking loose at racetrack

Stop us if you’ve heard this one.

Last week, a young horse at the Chantilly Racecourse in France broke free of her rider and barged into a sports-betting bar about a mile away.

“She pushed the door open, and raced straight for the betting corner,” Stephane Jasmin, the owner of the Chantilly PMU bar, told Ouest France.

“We've never seen anything like it.”

Security footage from inside the bar pinpoints the exact moment the horse entered the establishment, causing patrons to jump up out of their seats and sprint out of the way.

The horse also begins bucking as it runs from one end of the bar to the other, while knocking aside a few chairs during a 15-second clip uploaded by Jasmin.

The horse’s trainer, Jean-Marie Béguigné, explained to Ouest France that the filly — who has a “penchant for escape” — made a dash for the road after her rider fell off somewhere between the track and the stables.

The horse was eventually recovered in the parking lot. Neither the animal nor any patrons were injured, but it’s safe to assume that several Chantilly locals were made to suffer through the endless hackneyed “Horse walks into a bar” jokes that presumably followed the incident.