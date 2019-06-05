Hidden camera discovered in Starbucks bathroom, police search for suspect

Michigan police are looking for a suspect who hid a Wi-Fi camera inside a women’s bathroom at a Starbucks in Wayne County.

The small camera, which is a little larger than a standard ball-point pen, was discovered on the underside on the toilet lid by Starbucks staff over the weekend, the Allen Park Police Department wrote in a post on Facebook.

Officers shared images of the camera, which they said costs about $60 and is designed for concealment. According to the Detroit Free Press, officers believe the camera was active at the Fairland Green shopping center location on June 2 from 2:30 to 4:30 p.m.

The incident is still under investigation.

In a statement to Fox News, Starbucks confirmed they are cooperating with the investigation.

"Our partners (employees) immediately contacted the police after making this disturbing discovery, working swiftly to ensure the safety of our customers and partners, as well as the security of our store. As a part of store operations, we regularly monitor the seating areas and restroom in order to identify potential safety or security concerns," the statement read.

Last year, a similar incident occurred at a Starbucks in Georgia. According to a police report, a woman discovered a camera taped under a baby changing station inside the women’s bathroom. When it was found, the device reportedly had 25 videos stored on the camera, including several of people using the restroom.