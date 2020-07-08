Hershey's reveals Halloween candy lineup in July, adds 4 spooky candies to repertoire

Ah, the sweltering heat coupled with the whir of the air conditioner. If those two things aren’t triggering thoughts about Halloween, what will?

HEINZ RELEASES 'CREAMZ' KITS TO TURN POPULAR CONDIMENTS INTO ICE CREAM

If you said crunchy leaves, cool breezes or literally anything else fall-like, well, we don’t know what to tell you, because ready or not, Hershey’s is here with its Halloween candy drop.

The chocolate brand has rolled out four new chocolates ready for the spooky holiday season.

The new lineup was announced Wednesday and includes Reese’s Franken-Cup Peanut Butter Cups, Kit Kat Witch’s Brew, Hershey’s Vampire Milk Chocolate Kisses and Hershey’s Cookies’N’ Crème Fangs.

According to a press release for the haunting new candies, both Franken-Cups and Witch’s Brew will feature a green crème, which will be paired with peanut butter for the Reese’s, and coupled with a marshmallow flavor for the KitKat.

As for the Vampire Kisses, each will be filled with an on-point “bright red, strawberry-flavored crème.” The Cookies ‘N’ Crème Fangs seemingly will be the same candy bar you already know (and maybe love), but with the “additional flare” of looking like the bars have fangs.

Each candy will be available nationwide for a limited time.

But, seeing as it’s barely mid-July, you’ve got a few months to really amp up those creepy cravings. Maybe this fun-sized milkshake can sate your sweet treat desires in the meantime.