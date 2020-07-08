Expand / Collapse search
Burger King releases $1 mini milkshake for limited time during summer

The 9-oz. dessert was quietly released earlier this week

Alexandra Deabler
Alexandra Deabler
Burger King: 10 facts you didn't know about the restaurant chain

Burger King: 10 facts you didn’t know about the restaurant chain

Here’s 10 things about fast-food giant Burger King you may not have known.

Just the smallest amount of summertime fun, that’s what Burger King is offering with its newest menu addition: $1 mini milkshake.

The 9-oz. dessert was quietly released earlier this week by the fast-food chain. The easy-on-your-wallet treat comes in typical milkshake flavors: vanilla, chocolate and strawberry. Each is hand-spun “to perfection and finished with a sweet whipped topping,” a press release shared.

The limited-time item is available at participating restaurants for the time being, the brand shared.

The limited-time item is available at participating restaurants for the time being, the brand shared.

The limited-time item is available at participating restaurants for the time being, the brand shared.

If you are unable to land one of the sweet treats at a Burger King near you, don’t worry — you can sate that craving by making your own fast-food-esque ice cream.

Condiment brand Heinz has released a lineup of “Creamz” ice cream kits in a variety of flavors, such as ketchup, mayo and barbecue sauce.

Though the complete kit is only available in the U.K., fans – or just curious citizens – can whip up their own sweet-and-savory (and off-putting) batch as Heinz has released the recipes online.

Alexandra Deabler is a Lifestyle writer and editor for Fox News.