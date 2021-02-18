Hershey introduces Organic Reese's Peanut Butter Cups

Hey, you got organic in my peanut butter.

When it comes to candy, Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups is one of the most popular brands in America. Now, Hershey is offering an option for people who like peanut butter and chocolate — but are looking to avoid non-organic foods.

The Hershey Company announced the introduction of its Organic Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups in a press release shared Thursday. The new candy will be available in milk chocolate and dark chocolate options, the brand confirmed.

"We're continuing to expand our product line so there is a Reese's cup for nearly everyone," said Eric Newton, brand manager for Reese’s Organic. " When consumers go down the candy aisle or shop online, we want everyone to have an option to choose from, and we aren't settling until everyone can enjoy a Reese's product."

The new organic candies are USDA organic, Non-GMO Project certified and Rainforest Alliance certified.

The Hershey website is already touting the new product as the "perfect" treat for those eating organic.

"Wishing there was an organic option filled with rich dark chocolate and smooth peanut butter? Oh, here you go," the site reads. "REESE'S Organic Dark Chocolate Peanut Butter Cups are the perfect organic treat for the chocolate and peanut butter lovers of the world."

Reese’s isn’t the only candy brand making some big changes. Nestle has also recently announced a vegan-friendly KitKat bar, scheduled to hit shelves in the U.K. later this year. The new candy bar will reportedly be certified vegan and made from 100% sustainable cocoa.

Fox News' Jeanette Settembre contributed to this report.