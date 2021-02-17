Peeps selling DIY ‘Cookie Coop’ kits ahead of Easter

Peeps is making sure cookie houses aren’t exclusively a winter treat.

The candy brand is selling "Cookie Coop Kits" ahead of Easter, so families can spend the holiday building a chicken coop out of sugar cookies, icing and candy for their chick-shaped Peeps.

The do-it-yourself kits include five Peeps chicks, pre-mixed white and yellow icing, assorted candy, pre-baked sugar cookie panels and sugar cookie figures of chickens.

As of Wednesday evening, the "Cookie Coop Kits" can be found at BJ’s Wholesale Club for $10.99 and for online purchase from Walgreens for $9.99.

Peeps also confirmed to Fox News that the kits will also be sold at Publix, CVS and Family Dollar.

The kits are just one of the new products Peeps released when the candy brand returned to store shelves after a 9-month hiatus caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

Peeps also released Hot Tamales-flavored Peeps in partnership with the cinnamon candy as well as Froot Loops-flavored Peeps on a lollipop stick, in partnership with the fruity cereal, according to a press release from earlier this month.

Peeps did not produce its usual Halloween and Christmas products in 2020 after the company was forced to temporarily shut down production earlier in the year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

At the time, Peeps said the decision was made so that the company could focus on fulfilling its orders for Easter in 2021 (Peeps also planned to skip Valentine’s Day 2021 in order to produce its Easter offerings.)

