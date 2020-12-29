Hershey unveils holiday candy 2021 lineup, including chocolate Build-A-Bunny

Bears aren’t the only animals you can build.

As the Christmas season comes to a close, it’s time to start thinking about Valentine’s Day and Easter. While it’s still not certain what those holidays will look like in 2021, Hershey has made it clear that they will be chocolate-filled.

Hershey has detailed its new Valentine’s Day and Easter lineup for next year in a press release issued Monday, confirming the return of fan favorites, like Reese’s eggs, in addition to some new additions, including a chocolate Build-A-Bunny.

The Build-A-Bunny, as its name might suggest, is a chocolate bunny designed so that various pieces can be broken off and then rearranged in various ways. The company had previously offered similar "Build-A-Snowman" and "Build-A-Santa" chocolates during the 2020 holidays.

Hershey also debuted a new addition to its Reese’s lineup: a marshmallow-topped peanut butter cup.

Michael Reese, senior brand manager for holidays, said, "This Easter, our star is the Reese's Mallow-Top Peanut Butter Cup. We've reimagined the classic Reese's Cup by combining the top Easter flavors, milk chocolate, marshmallow and delicious Reese's peanut butter, all into one amazing cup. Yes, it's as good as it sounds."

Hershey's Valentine’s Day offerings are all, not surprisingly, love-themed. Included among 2021's items are chocolate teddy bears, rose-shaped chocolates and a variety of candy-filled boxes.

"Whether you are a hopeless romantic or a last-minute Cupid, these new offerings are the perfect treat to make Valentine's Day extra special," said Erin Crawford, brand manager for holidays. "Our team took our classics – Kisses candies, Hershey's chocolates, Reese's cups – and added new seasonal masterpieces that you'll want to stock up on for the entire year."