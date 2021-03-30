Heinz selling new Buffaranch and Sweet Ketchili condiments

There’s no need to play with your food when Heinz will mash your flavors for you.

The food processor is spicing up its hybrid sauce lineup with the debut of two new condiments –Buffaranch and Sweet Ketchili sauces. A spokesperson for Heinz confirmed the additions to Fox News on Tuesday morning, sharing that both flavors are currently stocked on store shelves.

The creamy, spicy Buffaranch flavor is a blend of buffalo sauce and ranch dressing, the brand rep said, while the savory Sweet Ketchili (a mix of ketchup and sweet chili sauce) brings the heat.

According to Thrillist, the two new flavors are no passing craze, and will be permanently joining the Heinz roster.

"Sauce lovers nationwide have been mixing different condiments to create flavor combinations that will take their favorite foods to the next level for years," Heinz director of marketing Nicole Kulwicki told the outlet. "First with Mayochup sauce and now with Mayocue and Mayomust sauces, we’re taking out the guesswork to give our fans the perfect condiment blends from the start!"

Heinz first mixed up its signature sauces with the combination-condiment debut of the half-mayonnaise, half-ketchup Mayochup in 2018.