Guy Fieri's 'Trash Can Nachos' spark Twitter debate: 'Ew'

Alexandra Deabler
By Alexandra Deabler
Fox News Flash top headlines for June 27

Fox News Flash top headlines for June 27 are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com

Guy Fieri’s Trash Can Nachos – good or bad?

According to Guy Fieri's El Burro Borracho Restaurant menu, the gooey nachos come with chips, black beans, melty queso casero with pickled red onion, jalepenos and pico de gallo and cilantro on top as well as crumbled Cotija cheese and a choice of four different types of meat.

According to Guy Fieri's El Burro Borracho Restaurant menu, the gooey nachos come with chips, black beans, melty queso casero with pickled red onion, jalepenos and pico de gallo and cilantro on top as well as crumbled Cotija cheese and a choice of four different types of meat.

That’s what Twitter is trying to figure out this week after Angel Jimenez posted a video of the giant creation on Tuesday, along with a caption reading, “This is what you call living in Vegas.”

According to Guy Fieri's El Burro Borracho Restaurant menu, the gooey nachos come with chips, black beans, jalepenos, pico de gallo, melty queso casero with pickled red onion and cilantro on top, as well as crumbled Cotija cheese and a choice of four different types of meat.

GUY FIERI WANTS TO MAKE A 'FLAVOR TOWN ROAD REMIX' OF LIL NAS X'S 'OLD TOWN ROAD'

Though the nachos aren’t new – the item has been featured on menus at several of Fieri’s restaurants since at least 2015 – the video of the massive appetizer being served and unveiled at Fieri’s El Burro Borracho Restaurant in Las Vegas has taken off, inciting quite a Twitter debate as to whether or not the hefty meal was palatable or not.

Fieri’s restaurants are known for their over-the-top concoctions, but Guy himself does draw the line somewhere: For instance, you likely won’t catch the Mayor of Flavortown chowing down on either of these two options.

Alexandra Deabler is a Lifestyle writer and editor for Fox News.