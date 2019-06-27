Guy Fieri's 'Trash Can Nachos' spark Twitter debate: 'Ew'

Guy Fieri’s Trash Can Nachos – good or bad?

That’s what Twitter is trying to figure out this week after Angel Jimenez posted a video of the giant creation on Tuesday, along with a caption reading, “This is what you call living in Vegas.”

According to Guy Fieri's El Burro Borracho Restaurant menu, the gooey nachos come with chips, black beans, jalepenos, pico de gallo, melty queso casero with pickled red onion and cilantro on top, as well as crumbled Cotija cheese and a choice of four different types of meat.

Though the nachos aren’t new – the item has been featured on menus at several of Fieri’s restaurants since at least 2015 – the video of the massive appetizer being served and unveiled at Fieri’s El Burro Borracho Restaurant in Las Vegas has taken off, inciting quite a Twitter debate as to whether or not the hefty meal was palatable or not.

Fieri’s restaurants are known for their over-the-top concoctions, but Guy himself does draw the line somewhere: For instance, you likely won’t catch the Mayor of Flavortown chowing down on either of these two options.