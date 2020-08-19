Guy Fieri shares a favorite pandemic recipe, discusses love for this cuisine

Guy Fieri always keeps it real, but he's also keeping busy through the coronavirus pandemic by fundraising for restaurant relief, filming for Food Network and, of course, getting crafty in the kitchen.

In conversation with Fox News, the celebrity chef revealed the weirdest thing he’s cooked during lockdown and gushed about one of his favorite cuisines — along with a must-know tip for ordering it.

“Everybody’s got that secret recipe up their sleeve!” Fieri said of his latest culinary creation during the pandemic: a French onion chicken bake.

“We were on a road trip, and we were traveling from campground to campground, and the kids were talking about French onion soup, and I said ‘OK, what if we made it with chicken?’” he recalled.

Fieri, who recently teamed up with Heluva Good! Dip for a Fully Loaded Sweepstakes (more on that below), then combined some chicken with the brand's French onion dip and a few other key ingredients to create the dish — and it turned out to be a hit with his French onion soup-obsessed family.

“It’s everything that you love about French onion soup, a little bit more fortified, but a little bit heartier,” he explained.

In other foodie news, the “Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives” host said he loves how accessible Indian food — one of his favorite cuisines — is becoming across the country.

“I remember when I was a kid going to Indian restaurants. The flavor profiles and the spices and the way the food is prepared was pretty foreign for folks. And I love to see it now that it’s so much better understood and appreciated,” Fieri said. “It’s one of our family’s all-time favorites.”

Truly a chef at heart, the restauranteur also shared a quick tip for ordering Indian food while out and about.

“One of the things I tell people all the time, ‘Don’t go to the restaurant and just order the same thing that you order every time!’” he exclaimed. “Order a couple of your favorites, but then branch out and give yourself a chance [to try new things]."

Between mouthfuls of chicken and Indian takeout, the Mayor of Flavortown is also encouraging all savvy snackers to submit their wildest recipes to his Fully Loaded Sweepstakes with Heluva Good! Dip for a chance to win a one-on-one recipe jam session with the legend himself.

Fieri's Fully Loaded Sweepstakes officially begins on Aug. 25 and runs through Sept. 10.