Woman makes Guy Fieri signature dishes for a week, declares one recipe the winner: ‘Heaven’

Guy Fieri is the well-established mayor of Flavortown. That’s not up for debate. However, what seems to be disputed is the tastiness of the dishes the official serves at said town.

Lara Walsh, a writer for Insider, put to the test a week’s worth of Fieri-created recipes “to see if they were really as good as advertised.” And, according to her findings, there was one recipe that was “heaven as soon as the first bite of this hit my mouth,” she shared in her article.

However, unlike their beloved creator, the Flavortown legend, not all of them managed to be stars.

Among those Walsh tested were Fieri’s signature Italian meatball sliders, “Mac Daddy” mac and cheese, stuffed pork chops, country ham and grits, Texas chili, French toast bananas foster and a “Cin-ful” peach cobbler.

Out of the lengthy list of recipes – which required way more ingredients and time to make than she had anticipated, she reports – only two made her re-make list.

Brace yourselves – the mac and cheese was not on the list.

According to Walsh, she was “most excited about” the cheesy dish. However, when she compiled the eight-ingredients to make the classic comfort food, she was disappointed.

“The final result was definitely a bit of a letdown, and it was mushy and unappetizing when I tried reheating the leftovers,” she wrote.

Another one not on the remake list – the Texas chili, which ended up like “hamburger soup,” according to the home chef.

But, despite not every recipe being a grand slam, there were some definite home runs, Walsh writes.

Are you ready?

The bananas foster French toast and double-cut pork chops both seem to have made the list as far as make-again worthy recipes go. But one was a clear runaway as far as her favorite from the week, and it was the sweet and gooey breakfast twist.

“I can say with 100% confidence that I've never had a better bananas-foster French toast,” Walsh says of the dish, calling the first bite “heaven.”

She did concede, though, that the dish did not hold up the next day and should only be served fresh.

“The brioche kind of deflated after being in the fridge, so it wasn't as good the next day,” she wrote.

Though, as it is grilling season, and not bananas foster season, if you want some more Guy Fieri-approved creations, his bacon-wrapped shrimp with chipotle BBQ sauce might do the trick at your next cookout.