Grilled fish tacos with sweet corn salsa: Try the recipe

Labor Day may mark the unofficial end of summer, but it's still a good time to fire up the grill.

Kate Ramos, author of the forthcoming cookbook "Plant-Powered Mexican," cooked up a basic spice rub with smoked paprika and chile to coat white fish like cod, halibut or tilapia for fish tacos fit for an end-of-summer barbecue or a quick weekday meal.

"I normally don’t grill white flaky fish—it can quickly overcook, fall through the grates, you name it—but last night I decided to grill this lovely piece of cod we had and man the goodness of that char was lost on no one," Ramos says on her blog about the recipe.

Here's how to make it.

Grilled fish tacos with sweet corn salsa

(Serves 4)

Ingredients:

For the Salsa:

4 ears fresh sweet corn, shucked

1/2 red onion, minced

2 red chiles or jalapeños, thinly sliced

1 ripe but firm avocado, pit removed and small dice

1/4 cup thinly sliced fresh basil

1/4 cup chopped cilantro

2 tablespoons freshly squeezed lime juice (about 1 lime)

1 tablespoon olive oil

1 teaspoon kosher salt

For the Tacos:

1 pound fresh flaky white fish, like tilapia, cod, or halibut

1 teaspoon ground coriander

1 1/2 teaspoons smoked paprika

1 teaspoon kosher salt

1/2 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

1/2 teaspoon ground cayenne

2 teaspoons olive oil, plus more for oiling the grill

8–10 corn tortillas

Directions:

For the Salsa:

Bring a large saucepan of salted water to a boil. Add the ears of corn and cook until just tender, about 3 minutes (depending on how fresh they are). Remove and run under cold water until cool enough to handle. Run a knife down each ear to remove the kernels. Combine corn kernels with remaining salsa ingredients in a medium bowl. Taste and add more lime juice or salt as needed. Cover and refrigerate until ready to use.

For the Tacos: