Grammy Awards $30,000 gift bags are full of snacks

Everybody loves a good swag bag.

Whether or not nominees of the music industry’s best and brightest will be leaving the 60th annual Grammy Awards on Jan. 28 with a golden gramaphone in their arms, one prize is guaranteed for all: a massive goody bag, laden with treats and merchandise. According to Harper’s Bazaar, the contents of the bag are worth a whopping $30,000.

Culinary confections in the gift bags include Liquor Lab mixology classes estimated at $5,000, Bulletproof Coffee, $100 UberEats credits, a Lucky Box Club marijuana box subscription, Southern Wicked Lemonade, Ocean Spray products and peanut butter cups from UnReal Snacks, Food & Wine reported on Jan. 26. Bazaar adds that a Mraz Family Farms chocolate bar, RxBar protein bars and Nothing But the Fruit snack bites will also be included.

Crafted by marketing company Distinctive Assets, a representative confirmed the contents of the bags are indeed worth over $30,000, Bazaar reports.

“It is an honor for any artist to be asked to be part of music’s biggest night, and that honor is no less significant for Grammy partners like us,” Distinctive Assets’ founder, Lash Fary said in a statement. “We are so proud to help celebrate sixty amazing years of Grammy magic with our signature backstage gift lounge."

No matter how the evening unfolds, celeb favorite West Coast burger chain In-N-Out is unfortunately out of the question for any late night hunger pangs after the show. The 2018 Grammy’s are being held in the Big Apple for the first time in 14 years, since moving to Los Angeles in 2004.