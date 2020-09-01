Girls seen using Taco Bell Wi-Fi for schoolwork receive over $115K in donations

Great things happen at the Taco Bell drive-thru.

Last week, a photo of two young girls sitting outside a Taco Bell drive-thru where they were using the restaurant's free Wi-Fi to do their homework went viral. Now, after their story made headlines, over $100,000 has been raised for the girls and their mother.

The photo originally went viral after being uploaded to Twitter by user Kevin de Leon, who captioned it, “Two students sit outside a Taco Bell to use Wi-Fi so they can 'go to school' online. This is California, home to Silicon Valley...but where the digital divide is as deep as ever. Where 40% of all Latinos don't have internet access. This generation deserves better.”

The story attracted the attention of a woman named Jackie Lopez, who also learned that the girls' family was going to be evicted from the room they rented. She then started a GoFundMe campaign for the family that has raised over $115,000, NBC News reports.

On the GoFundMe page, Lopez wrote, “I started this campaign in an effort to help Juana gather funds for a couple months of rent to help her get back on her feet as moving expenses can be really expensive. I truly did not expect this amount of help to roll in for Juana and her girls.”

Due to the large amount of donations, Lopez has reportedly connected the family with an accountant to help them manage the funds.

“All children deserve a happy place to live and because of their dedication, these little girls deserve a safe space to learn. We appreciate every single one of you for helping making that happen," Lopez wrote.

In addition to the funds raised at GoFundMe, the girls' family has reportedly received wireless hotspots from the Salinas City Elementary School District.