Giant lobster spared the cracker

Jordan’s Lobster Farm’s recent catch of the day is spending more time in photo shoots than in the pot.

The Long Island, N.Y. wholesaler and restaurant got delivery this week of a massive 23-pound lobster believed to be about 95 years old that has quickly become a local tourist attraction.

But this giant crustacean won’t ever be touching anyone’s lips, according to owner Stephen Jordan. He decided that instead of dishing up the ancient creature, he would let it live out its days swimming in the waters of the Long Island Aquarium and Exhibition Center.

“I just thought, being that age, it should get a few more years. And we’ve sent lobsters out there before; they’ll take good care of him,” Jordan said.

Fisherman John Price caught the lobster in the Bay of Fundy, off the Atlantic coast by Nova Scotia, and sent it to the restaurant Wednesday afternoon to an unsuspecting Jordan.

“He shipped it down to us and didn’t tell us, so we opened up the crate and were like, ‘wow,’” Jordan said.

Since then, it’s become a seafood celebrity in the Island Park area as people have their picture taken with the massive creature.

It’s a rare sight for the lobster farm owner, who has seen a wide array of lobsters during his time in the seafood business. “I haven’t seen one like this in about 10 years, one this big,” Jordan said.

The normal lifespan for a North American lobster is about 60 years. A lobster’s age can be determined by their weight: one pound for the first 7 years and a quarter pound for every year following.

The fishermen from Jordan’s farm have had a number of oversized lobsters this year.

He is not sure what’s causing a surge of these monsters in the Atlantic but said, “It may have to do with colder waters.”

A lobster of this size would sell for about $200 and would make for some tasty eating if cooked properly, according to Jordan.

“The lobster may be a little firm because of its older age but it should still taste good if it is not overcooked.”