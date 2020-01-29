7 meaty appetizers to serve at your game-day party

Who’s hungry?

Whether you’re excited about the big game, the halftime show or the commercials, every Super Bowl viewer can agree on one thing: There should be plenty of food. Luckily, fueling up is easy with the right selection of meaty appetizers — the kind of snacks that pack a punch with protein and aggressively play offense against hunger.

Looking for a few recipes to spice up your game-day spread? Try serving some of these touchdown-worthy treats — if they don't get intercepted on the way out of the kitchen, that is.

Nothing wins over a crowd like bacon, and these bacon-wrapped meatballs from The Gunny Sack are sure to please. Check out the recipe here.

Beer and bratwurst are a match made in heaven, thanks to this snack-friendly spin on the traditional recipe, courtesy of Dinner at the Zoo.

Featuring an incredible buffalo filling inside a crispy shell, these Buffalo chicken empanadas by Food Fanatic are sure to get the party started.

STUDY DETERMINES EACH STATE'S MOST SEARCHED SNACK AHEAD OF THE SUPER BOWL

Food Fanatic’s impressive-looking loaded mini tacos are shockingly simple to assemble and equally delectable and adorable.

Who said cranberry sauce is only for Thanksgiving? Easy to prep in the morning (thanks to your slow cooker), these mouthwatering meatballs from Urban Bliss Life will most definitely dazzle game-day guests.

A classic app for the big game, pigs in a blanket (and especially this recipe from the Mom Foodie blog) never go out of style — or fail to fly off of plates.

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

As the old saying goes, all good things are wrapped in bacon. Belly Full’s chicken bites on a stick are affectionately nicknamed “chicken candy” for being sweet, salty and savory in every bite. Follow the blog on Facebook, Instagram and Pinterest for more.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Super Bowl LIV, between the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers, airs on Fox this Sunday, Feb. 2. Kickoff is at 6:30 p.m. at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla.