This $140 all-you-can-eat buffet feels like a 'luxury resort vacation'

Sumptuous buffet serves unlimited lobster and crab legs: 'These things are very expensive'

By Khloe Quill Fox News
Published
close
$140 buffet 'seems excessive' but it's worth it 'if you come very hungry,' says content creator

$140 buffet 'seems excessive' but it's worth it 'if you come very hungry,' says content creator

New York resident Jon Barr went to Rhode Island's The Nordic, one of the most expensive all-you-can-eat buffets in America, and reveals why it's worth the price tag.

One of America's most expensive all-you-can-eat buffets feels more like a "resort vacation" than a run-of-the-mill restaurant — but its high tag is "worth it," according to a content creator who recently tried it.

Jon Barr of Brooklyn, New York, made the journey out to The Nordic in Rhode Island for a $140 buffet of seafood and filet mignon. (See the video at the top of this article.)

The Nordic is nestled on lush green property in Charlestown, Rhode Island. 

HOT DOG TOWERS ARE A BUDGET-FRIENDLY REPLACEMENT FOR SEAFOOD TOWERS

It's home not only to unlimited lobster, crabs, oysters and steak, but also to fire pits, yard games and live music during the summer.

"It is our hope that all our guests budget time before or after their meal to stroll our meticulously landscaped grounds and enjoy the flowers, stonework and beautiful lakeside ambiance," according to The Nordic's website.

While the eye-watering price tag may deter some visitors, Barr said he felt that, ultimately, the restaurant was worth it in terms of what customers get in return.

FLIGHT PASSENGER BRINGS WHOLE ROTISSERIE CHICKEN AS CARRY-ON, CALLING IT HER 'DESIGNER BAG'

"I definitely was going in there a little bit skeptical at seeing $140 for one person," he told Fox News Digital about The Nordic's "adult" price point. 

The buffet also offers tiers for ages 8-12 ($60) and 3-7 ($35).

Split of lobsters and Jon Barr, a food influencer

Lobster is one of the offerings at a $140 all-you-can-eat buffet in Rhode Island. Jon Barr, shown at right, was skeptical at first, but he told Fox News Digital he felt it was worth the price. (Jon Barr; Instagram)

"It seems excessive, but once I got there … it was like you were in a luxury ski resort in Europe."

GAS STATION FOOD IS 'EXTRAORDINARY' AND 'HIDING IN PLAIN SIGHT,' SAYS TOP CHEF

The all-you-can-eat seafood included lobsters, crab legs and oysters, Barr said.

"These things are very expensive," he said. 

The Nordic offers steak, hush puppies, and more.

The Nordic buffet offers more than just seafood. It also has steaks and filet mignon. (@here.be.barr / Instagram)

And with a two-hour window to eat as much of this delicious seafood as people can fit in their stomachs, Barr said he believes the quality of the food and the experience matched his expectations. 

"I don't think it's something that you would necessarily do every weekend," he said. 

The backyard of The Nordic where guests are welcome to spend time. Fire pits and pavilions pictured.

"It is our hope that all our guests budget time before or after their meal to stroll our meticulously landscaped grounds," reads The Nordic's website. (@here.be.barr / Instagram)

The dessert bar also has custom milkshakes and build-your-own sundae stations.

"I think once a year for a special trip like that — you could easily get your money's worth if you come very hungry," Barr said.

"It's like going to a summer resort that just happens to have a buffet attached," he also said. 

