This $140 all-you-can-eat buffet feels like a 'luxury resort vacation'

One of America's most expensive all-you-can-eat buffets feels more like a "resort vacation" than a run-of-the-mill restaurant — but its high tag is "worth it," according to a content creator who recently tried it.

Jon Barr of Brooklyn, New York, made the journey out to The Nordic in Rhode Island for a $140 buffet of seafood and filet mignon. (See the video at the top of this article.)

The Nordic is nestled on lush green property in Charlestown, Rhode Island.

It's home not only to unlimited lobster, crabs, oysters and steak, but also to fire pits, yard games and live music during the summer.

"It is our hope that all our guests budget time before or after their meal to stroll our meticulously landscaped grounds and enjoy the flowers, stonework and beautiful lakeside ambiance," according to The Nordic's website.

While the eye-watering price tag may deter some visitors, Barr said he felt that, ultimately, the restaurant was worth it in terms of what customers get in return.

"I definitely was going in there a little bit skeptical at seeing $140 for one person," he told Fox News Digital about The Nordic's "adult" price point.

The buffet also offers tiers for ages 8-12 ($60) and 3-7 ($35).

"It seems excessive, but once I got there … it was like you were in a luxury ski resort in Europe."

The all-you-can-eat seafood included lobsters, crab legs and oysters, Barr said.

"These things are very expensive," he said.

And with a two-hour window to eat as much of this delicious seafood as people can fit in their stomachs, Barr said he believes the quality of the food and the experience matched his expectations.

"I don't think it's something that you would necessarily do every weekend," he said.

The dessert bar also has custom milkshakes and build-your-own sundae stations.

"I think once a year for a special trip like that — you could easily get your money's worth if you come very hungry," Barr said.

"It's like going to a summer resort that just happens to have a buffet attached," he also said.