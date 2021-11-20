French onion dip for Thanksgiving from Mississippi chef: Try the recipe
This tasty dish is a 'must-have' at holiday parties
French onion dip is rich, satisfying and surprisingly easy to make.
Chef Hunter Evans of Elvie’s Restaurant in Jackson, Mississippi, has created a tantalizing dip that you’ll want to add to your holiday cooking repertoire.
"We originally ran the French onion dip as a special that was paired with crispy puffed beef tendon, but this dish is a fresh spin on a classic and a must-have at all your holiday parties," says Evans.
LOUISIANA CHEF REVEALS BOURBON ROASTED CARROTS RECIPE FOR THANKSGIVING
French Onion Dip by chef Hunter Evans of Elvie’s Restaurant
Makes 8-10 servings
Prep time: 30 minutes
Cook time: 1 hour
Ingredients:
2 tbsp. oil, for sautéing
1 yellow onion, chopped finely
1 red onion, chopped finely
4 garlic cloves, chopped finely
6 sprigs thyme, leaves picked
2 small shallots, chopped finely
2 cups sour cream
¾ cup finely chopped chives
2 tbsp. fresh-squeezed lemon juice
Salt and fresh cracked pepper
CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER
Instructions:
1. In a skillet add the oil on medium heat, add onions and caramelize until brown (about 30-40 minutes).
2. Add the garlic and thyme. Sauté another 3 minutes.
3. Turn the heat off and add shallots. Mix well and set aside to cool.
4. In a bowl add onion mixture, chives, sour cream and lemon juice. Season with salt and pepper.
5. Let the dip chill together for at least 30 minutes.