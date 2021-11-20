French onion dip for Thanksgiving from Mississippi chef: Try the recipe

French onion dip is rich, satisfying and surprisingly easy to make.

Chef Hunter Evans of Elvie’s Restaurant in Jackson, Mississippi, has created a tantalizing dip that you’ll want to add to your holiday cooking repertoire.

"We originally ran the French onion dip as a special that was paired with crispy puffed beef tendon, but this dish is a fresh spin on a classic and a must-have at all your holiday parties," says Evans.

French Onion Dip by chef Hunter Evans of Elvie’s Restaurant

Makes 8-10 servings

Prep time: 30 minutes

Cook time: 1 hour

Ingredients:

2 tbsp. oil, for sautéing

1 yellow onion, chopped finely

1 red onion, chopped finely

4 garlic cloves, chopped finely

6 sprigs thyme, leaves picked

2 small shallots, chopped finely

2 cups sour cream

¾ cup finely chopped chives

2 tbsp. fresh-squeezed lemon juice

Salt and fresh cracked pepper

Instructions:

1. In a skillet add the oil on medium heat, add onions and caramelize until brown (about 30-40 minutes).

2. Add the garlic and thyme. Sauté another 3 minutes.

3. Turn the heat off and add shallots. Mix well and set aside to cool.

4. In a bowl add onion mixture, chives, sour cream and lemon juice. Season with salt and pepper.

5. Let the dip chill together for at least 30 minutes.

