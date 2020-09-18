Florida bar owner bans masks, will eject patrons who wear face coverings: 'I don't want them here'

The owner of a bar in Florida has outright banned any patrons from wearing masks or face coverings amid the COVID-19 pandemic, saying he doesn’t “agree” with the idea.

“I personally don’t agree with it. So that’s why I made the decision to… I don’t want them here,” said Gary Kirby, the owner of Westside Sports Bar and Lounge in West Melbourne, in an interview with Fox 35 Orlando.

Kirby reportedly began banning patrons with masks as of Sept. 11, claiming that the CDC-recommended safety precaution is “hindering our lifestyle as we know it.”

Kirby, however, claims he has another reason he’s wary of face coverings: He alleges that he was robbed a few weeks back by a man in a surgical mask. However, he did not appear to indicate if he had reason to believe the suspect wouldn't have just worn a mask anyway even in pre-COVID times.

ILLEGAL BROOKLYN BAR SHUT DOWN AFTER COPS FIND 281 PEOPLE INSIDE, INCLUDING CHILD

Kirby was not immediately available to comment on the alleged robbery for Fox News. The West Melbourne Police Department has also been contacted for further information.

The bar’s new ban on masks has been unpopular on social media, with people as far away as Texas and California writing bad online reviews for the business. Kirby, though, claims that for as many people who hate the idea, just as many support it.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

“I’m getting messages on my Facebook saying, ‘Hey, football, we’re coming there to watch the game,’” he told Fox 35.

But even with Kirby’s mask ban in place, customers won’t be able to walk into the bar without any type of screening at all. According to Kirby, a doorman greets guests out front and takes patrons’ temperatures before they can enter.

Once inside, any patron who dons a mask will be asked to remove it, WESH 2 reported. If they refuse to comply, they will be thrown out.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

West Melbourne, which is located in Brevard County, does not mandate that businesses require patrons to wear masks before entering. Instead, county commissioners decided in July that businesses must clearly state their own mask policies — and whether they require them — at entrances.

“We simply encourage residents to follow CDC recommendations — which is to wear a mask. Period,” said Don Walker, the communications director for Brevard County, in a statement shared with Fox News. “There is no enforcement, etc., on mask wearing.”