Florida restaurant receives $10,000 tip from generous customer

That’s definitely more than 18%.

A man in Florida decided to show his appreciation for the workers at a restaurant by leaving them a big tip. The patron left enough money for each member of the staff to get a sizable amount of money.

The tip came last Tuesday after the man finished eating a meal with his wife and son at the Wahoo Seafood Grill, Fox 4 KC reports. After eating, the man asked the staff at the restaurant to gather around him.

He then expressed his appreciation for their hard work and left a $10,000 tip to be split amongst the 10 person crew.

According to the restaurant’s owner, Shawn Sheperd, the staff was initially suspicious of the large tip. He told a local news outlet that they called him and asked what to do.

After checking the man’s ID and comparing it to the name on the card, the staff rang the tip up. The restaurant’s system accepted the charge.

Sheperd spoke with local reporters about how one of his employees had been having a rough month due to her sick child. That worker wasn’t on the schedule for that night, but had been called in to help. Since she was there, she got to share in the tip.

The restaurant, like many others, has struggled over the past year due to the pandemic. According to Sheperd, it lost about $30,000 in food.

He said, "I knew nothing about curbside, I knew nothing about delivery and takeout. We weren’t prepared for that. We didn’t even have the containers to do it."