Restaurants
Published

Restaurant praises customer who left $1,000 tip for kitchen staff: 'Long, hard summer'

Firefly, a casual fine dining restaurant received a $1K tip from a customer who wanted it split among line cooks

By Cortney Moore | Fox News
It’s always nice to not be forgotten.

Kitchen staff at a casual fine dining restaurant learned that firsthand when they received a $1,000 tip from a generous customer.

A photographed receipt shared by Firefly, a Panama City Beach-based restaurant in Florida, was shared to Facebook on Friday.

"Why do I love this business? First, I love my staff!  Second, I love the fact that you never know what will happen from night to night," the post began. "This incredible guest wanted to make sure the men and women on the cooking line got taken care of!"

The post went on, "It's been a long, hard summer for the staff in the kitchen.  It's nice to know some folks out there appreciate them!"

According to the receipt, the customer who left the four-figure tip dined at the establishment on Wednesday, Aug. 4. 

By the time the customer paid their $285.66 bill, it was 6:24 EST. 

Firefly is a casual fine dining restaurant that's located at 535 N Richard Jackson Blvd535 N Richard Jackson Blvd in Panama City Beach, Fla. The restaurant reportedly received a $1,000 tip on Aug. 4, 2021, for its kitchen staff, according to a viral Facebook post. (Google Maps)

Representatives for Firefly did not immediately respond to Fox News’ request for comment.

Facebook users have expressed their delight at seeing such a kind and thoughtful gesture with more than 1,400 reaction stickers and 100 comments and shares.

"That is so awesome," one commenter wrote. "There are some great people out there for sure!"

"Thank you incredible guest for such a generous and kind way to recognize everyone, especially behind the scenes," another commenter shared.

One Facebook user inquired about why kitchen staff was tipped in fear that the server might have been overlooked, but a response left by the restaurant clarified the situation by noting  "the server was well taken care of as well."

The restaurant added, "The guest wanted her to split it with the kitchen crew."

Firefly is located at 535 N Richard Jackson Blvd. The restaurant reportedly specializes in seafood, steak and sushi.

Cortney Moore is a Digital Associate Writer/Producer for Fox Business. Follow her on Twitter at @CortneyMoore716.