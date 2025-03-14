Florida could change service charges and auto gratuities amid today's 'tip fatigue'

A bill in the Florida House, if passed, could change the relationship between patrons and restaurants when it comes to tipping and service fees.

HB 535, titled "Public Lodging and Public Food Service Establishments," clarifies the terms under which diners may be removed from restaurants if they do not pay their bill.

And a recent amendment that was added addresses automatic tipping and service charges.

Diners would no longer need to pay a required gratuity or service charge if the quality of the service they received was not satisfactory.

"A guest may not be required to pay an automatic gratuity or service charge if the guest complains … about the quality of service provided," the amendment's text says.

Automatic gratuity or service charges may only be included for parties with six or more guests.

The legislation would also require restaurants to disclose who is receiving the gratuity or service charge and break down the percentages.

A spokesperson with the Florida Restaurant & Lodging Association told Fox News Digital that the organization opposes the amendment.

"We understand that customers may be experiencing ‘tip fatigue’ because they are feeling compelled to tip even when, historically, no tip would be warranted," the spokesperson said.

"However, many restaurants in Florida and across the U.S. use service charges as a key tool for insuring service and success."

Nine out of 10 Americans believe that the tipping culture in the U.S. has "gotten out of control," according to a recent WalletHub survey.

Eighty-three percent of Americans believe automatic service charges should be banned, while about half of Americans said they often tip because of social pressure rather than for good service.

In the "r/TikTokCringe" Reddit forum, one user posted, "Tipping culture is definitely insane in the U.S."

The post garnered nearly 9,000 reactions, with users sharing thoughts on "tipping culture."

"Coffee, pick up food orders, fast food, and farmers markets, I'm sorry but I just can't anymore. It's gotten so out of hand," said one user.

Another Redditor commented, "I tip if I'm sitting down and I need a server to order. Anything else, 0%."

Said another person, "Tipping is so insane that now I always ask if tips will go to the person serving me or not."

One Redditor said, "I stopped tipping a long time ago, pretty much as soon as I decided food was overpriced."

If the proposed law passes, it would take effect July 1.