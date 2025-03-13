Nearly 90% of Americans believe tipping is getting out of hand today, survey says

Is there too much focus on tipping today at restaurants and an array of other outlets and venues? Most Americans think so.

A new survey from WalletHub found that nearly nine in 10 (90%) Americans think the tipping culture has gotten out of hand.

The survey acknowledged that the tipping culture has been "expanding fast," going beyond the nod to waiters, bartenders and hairdressers and now extending to the standard checkout counter.

"More and more establishments where you wouldn't normally tip are asking for something extra at checkout, and people are even being asked to tip self-checkout machines with no human interaction," WalletHub noted.

The survey also questioned Americans on their knowledge of why tipping in the U.S. is necessary. Nearly three in five Americans think businesses are replacing employee salaries with customer tips.

Most Americans surveyed (83%) believe automatic service charges should be banned — while more than one in four think tips should continue to be taxed.

When presented with a tip suggestion screen, nearly three in 10 Americans were found to tip less.

Of those surveyed, 40% said they believe tipping should be replaced by an employee rating system that businesses can use to gauge how much to pay their staff.

The survey also found that more than half of Americans leave a tip due to social pressure rather than for good service.

Additionally, 77% of people think tips should be split only among the employees who interact with customers.

California-based etiquette expert and trainer Rosalinda Oropeza Randall told Fox News Digital that many Americans feel they are asked to tip "significantly."

"Tipping was reserved for basic, good, and above-and-beyond service," she said. "Now, it has become an automatic addition to the bill."

She added, "It is especially awkward when the service provider stands over you watching you press the percentage. Customers can feel pressured into selecting a larger percentage."

Randall commented that tipping 18% has become the minimum, regardless of service quality.

"What if the service was terrible?" she said. "Has the customer now become responsible for subsidizing the cost of living or low wages?"

Randall said there's also been a rise in incidental fees, which can leave customers "frustrated" and less willing to leave a generous tip.

"We can blame the cost of menu items, services and entertainment prices," she said.

"Most customers are willing to tip generously when the experience is positive. Isn't that what we are looking for when we spend our money? A little positivity."

Randall said that when a service provider shares a "bad mood, low energy or hate for the job with the customer," that person "shouldn't be surprised when the tip reflects it."

Although it can be difficult to do so, Randall said she encourages customers to "calmly and politely" explain to the server or manager why you may be leaving a small tip, which can be helpful to both.

"Even when service providers are unpleasant, leave at least 10%," she also said. "They did provide you with the bare minimum."

In exchange, Randall urged customers to "check your attitude and expectations."

"Do you expect five-star service no matter where you go?" she asked. "Does your snooty attitude invite sweet and accommodating service?"

In response to the new survey, Muzzo Uysal, Ph.D., a professor of hospitality and tourism management at the University of Massachusetts, Amherst, said there should be a balance in tipping to satisfy the server but not deter the customer.

"There is an unspoken rule that you need to tip some amount, but this amount should not be too high to the extent it makes customers uncomfortable or angry, thus less likely to return," he said about the WalletHub survey.

"Businesses should also increase wages, so staff members do not always think that tipping or getting higher tips is the best way of making money in restaurants and bars," he said.

"There should be a shared responsibility and understanding in this tipping culture."