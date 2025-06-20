Woman drinking wine teaches pushy mother a lesson after family tries to intervene

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A woman who was on an all-inclusive vacation in the Canary Islands said she took a stand against a mother who objected to her drinking alcohol at their shared dining table.

Reddit user "nurseB89" shared her recent experience on a forum in which people question whether they're in the wrong.

The woman said the hotel where she was staying had club-style seating, with eight people per table paired together "to encourage a sense of community and conversation."

"Last night, I was seated first and had a glass of wine," the woman wrote.

Soon after, she was joined by two adults and three children who were seated at her table. The mother of that family turned to the woman and said, "We do not wish to expose our children to women drinking alcohol."

"I smiled and said perhaps they should ask to move tables if it was an issue, but I would be drinking the wine," the woman on Reddit wrote. "They noticed I was on my own and made passive-aggressive comments about this."

Later, the woman got up from the table to get some food from the buffet – and when she returned, "the wine had disappeared," she wrote.

A waiter came over and asked to see her wristband, an indicator of all-inclusive access.

He said that "the family had told them I was underage and must have sneaked away from my parents," nurseB89 wrote.

The waiter "was very apologetic and returned with a fresh glass of wine just as the family came back with their food."

Instead of requesting to move to another table, the woman asked for the "full bottle, along with a couple of shots of vodka," she said.

The family finally "stormed out" after she drank the shots in front of them, she continued.

"What about men drinking alcohol? Is that OK?"

The woman's story sparked over 2,000 comments, with others mostly agreeing with her and questioning the actions of the mother.

"Then don't take your kids to places where alcohol is served," wrote one commented in part.

"It's just WOMEN drinking alcohol. What the heck is that about?" wrote another. "It's clearly not an issue with alcohol as much as it is with women. Sheesh."

Said yet another person, "What about men drinking alcohol? Is that OK?"

Other commenters suggested the mother's morals seem misguided.

"I can't believe this situation," wrote one Reddit user. "She doesn't want to expose her children to seeing someone drink alcohol, but she's willing to expose her children to her own lying!"

"Lying or hypocrisy?" asked another user. "Bet the husband drinks and maybe she does when the kids are in bed. Trying to control someone else is sheer arrogance. Get another table, lady, and eat blindfolded."

Etiquette expert Diane Gottsman, founder and owner of the Protocol School of Texas in San Antonio, told Fox News Digital that in her view, the mother's behavior was "inappropriate."

"She should have gotten up and taken her family to another table."

"On a vacation, where the tables are open for anyone to sit, a guest should be able to order whatever they would like," Gottsman said.

"If the mother does not want her children exposed to alcohol, it’s a personal, family preference and the rest of the table should not be expected to follow her self-imposed rule."

Gottsman added, "If the mother was that opposed, she should have gotten up and taken her family to another table."

Fox News Digital reached out to nurseB89 for additional information.