Walmart recalls over 12,000 cartons of chicken broth in 2 states

Walmart stores recently recalled more than 12,000 cartons of chicken broth from two states amid concerns that the product's packaging was compromised.

The recalled product is the Great Value brand of chicken broth, which was sold in 48 ounce containers, according to a release from the Food and Drug Administration.

The recall was initiated on Dec. 11, but the notice was published on the FDA's website on Jan. 8.

The recalled cartons were sent to stores in Alabama and Arkansas, according to the FDA's announcement.

The reason for the recall is "potential for packaging failures that could compromise the sterility of the product, resulting in spoilage."

A total of 2,023 cases were included in the recall. Each case includes six products, meaning 12,138 cartons of broth were recalled.

The recalled products had a "best used by" date of March 25, 2026.

They carry the UPC code "007874206684."

The recall notice did not indicate if any illnesses had been reported from consumption of the chicken broth.

Anyone who thinks they may be in possession of a recalled item should contact Walmart, per the store's policy.

Unopened, shelf-stable cartons or cans of chicken broth can last for years in a pantry, the website Southern Living said.

Once these items are opened, however, any leftover broth should be stored in the refrigerator for about three to four days, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture's website.

Alternatively, leftover chicken broth can be frozen and kept in the freezer for two to three months, the USDA said.

Any leftover chicken broth that emits a strange odor or appears to be discolored or moldy is spoiled and should not be consumed, Southern Living added.

Eating spoiled chicken broth can trigger food poisoning.

Fox News Digital reached out to Walmart for comment.