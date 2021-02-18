7 fast food restaurants selling fish sandwiches during Lent

Nothing fishy about sticking to your Lenten promises.

Lent began for Christians around the world on Ash Wednesday, Feb. 17, kicking off a season of reflection and preparation before Easter Sunday, celebrated April 4. And in some Catholic traditions, believers abstain from eating meat on Fridays, instead opting for fish.

Seizing the season, a flock of fast food chains are once again serving fish sandwiches to feed the faithful.

Arby’s

For a limited time, Arby's is offering two seaworthy sandwiches, both with crispy filets of wild-caught Alaskan Pollack. The Crispy Fish sandwich is topped with iceberg lettuce and tartar sauce, while King's Hawaiian Fish Deluxe is beefed up with the same fixings plus tomatoes and cheddar cheese on a King Hawaiian bun.

Carl's Jr. and Hardee's

Carl’s Jr. and Hardee’s are both serving a Beer-Battered Fish Sandwich, featuring a beer-battered Alaskan Pollock fillet layered with lettuce and tartar sauce. Chewboom reports that the Carl's Jr. sandwich is made with a plain bun, while the Hardee's spin features a sesame seed bun.

McDonald’s

The McDonald's Filet-o-Fish first debuted in 1962, when franchise owner Lou Groen debuted it in direct response to the Roman Catholic population of his Cincinatti neighborhood, who tended to abstain from meat on Fridays. Today, fans at nationwide locations can score McDonald’s classic Filet-o-Fish sandwich, featuring fish sourced from sustainable fisheries, topped with American cheese and tartar sauce.

Popeyes

As the chicken sandwich wars continue to sizzle, Popeyes’ is diving into the fish sandwich fray for the first time with its Cajun Flounder Sandwich. The new item hit menus on Feb. 11, featuring a filet of fried flounder served on buttery toasted brioche bun with pickles and tartar sauce.

Wendy’s

Wendy's is serving a Crispy Panko Fish Sandwich with a fillet of wild Alaska Pollock, replacing its traditional Cod Sandwich. Like its predecessor, the Crispy Panko Fish Sandwich features dill tartar sauce, crisp lettuce and dill pickles, according to a recent blog post from the restaurant.

White Castle

Now through Easter, White Castle is serving Seafood Crab Cake Sliders and Shrimp Nibblers in a limited-time expansion of its seafood selection, a spokesperson for the restaurant told Fox News. The items join the chain’s traditional Panko Fish Slider and Fish Nibblers, which are both made with wild Alaska Pollock.

