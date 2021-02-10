Popeyes following up its Chicken Sandwich with first fish sandwich ever

Popeyes is giving the chicken sandwich a run for its money with fish.

The fried chicken chain, which ignited a sandwich war among fast-food restaurants that continues to this day, has announced a new Cajun Flounder Sandwich coming to chains nationwide on Thursday.

The fish sandwich is a first for Popeyes. Made with a fried filet of flounder served on buttery toasted brioche bun with pickles and tartar sauce — nearly the same fixings it pairs with its fried chicken sandwich — the Cajun Flounder Sandwich is the first fish sandwich ever to appear on the restaurant's menu.

The chain describes its new filet as "light, flakey and seasoned in a blend of Louisiana brand’s Cajun seasoning." Popeyes also stressed the sandwich is actually made with real fish, describing it as "caught in the icy waters of the Pacific."

And, perhaps, to ensure consumers its fish is the real thing, Popeyes will let customers add "Sandwich Insurance" to their order for only 10 cents via its app — and anyone who has a bone to pick with the fried filet can trade it in for a chicken sandwich instead.

"After seeing the response to our Chicken Sandwich in 2019, we are excited to deliver yet another delicious sandwich to our fans that is sure to reset industry standards," Popeyes President Sami Siddiqui said in a statement.

Popeyes' new fishy follow-up has a lot to live up to. The chain introduced its fried chicken sandwich in August 2019, and set off a social media feud with rival Chick-fil-A for having competing menu items (both sandwiches offer fried chicken and pickles).

Since then a number of other chains have entered the battered battle. KFC last month announced its iteration of the chicken sandwich would debut in February. And competitors like McDonald’s, Shake Shack, Wendy’s and Burger King have also ramped up their chicken sandwiches to get in on the hot food trend.