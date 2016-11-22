Enormous Starbucks drinks that aim to break record as 'most expensive'

Starbucks has a pretty loyal following, but some people have taken their obsession with the coffee chain to a whole new level.

The practice of ordering gargantuan Starbucks coffee drinks not offered on the menu has been around for years. But thanks to the Internet, the "Most Expensive Starbucks Drink Challenge"-- as it's known-- has taken off the past few months with people trying to one-up each other.

The result is some fantastically large drinks with heart-stopping caffeine contents -- and a hefty price tag to boot.

Sites such as Caffeine Informer, track the creation of these drinks --and has a disclaimer stating that they don't endorse the competition due to the dangerous caffeine levels in the drinks.

Starbucks doesn't endorse the drinks either. In fact, the coffee chain reportedly warned its baristas this summer to stop making these giant, record-breaking drinks.

“Per our existing policy, beverages larger than Trenta size (31 oz.) cannot be made or served. This includes personal cups that exceed 31 oz (or a Trenta-sized cup). For blended beverages and espresso drinks, those cannot be made or served in sizes larger than a Venti (24 oz cold cup/20 oz hot cup),” Starbucks said in a statement.

Yet, they keep coming.

Here are just some of the crazy concoctions created by coffee fanatics as they try to achieve Starbucks caffeine glory.

1. William Lewis: Latte with 101 shots of espresso

In October, Florida resident William Lewis ordered his 101-espresso-shot latte at his local Starbucks that cost $83.75 and came with 17 pumps of vanilla syrup, mocha and green tea matcha powder served with steamed milk. The drink contained roughly 6464 milligrams of caffeine. Health experts advise that up to 400 milligrams of caffeine a day is safe for most healthy adults. As a member of My Starbucks Rewards loyalty program, Lewis' drink was absolutely free. According to Eyesonnews, he did share his gargantuan coffee concoction with friends.

2. Jerrod Johnson: Venti mocha cookie Frappuccino with 77 shots of espresso

In July, Jerrod Johnson of Hurricane, West Virginia set his own Starbucks record for most expensive drink. His 77-espresso-shot drink that cost $71.35, and was so big it had to be put directly into a cooler. It contained white mocha, soy, caramel drizzle, protein powder, vanilla bean, vanilla drizzle, hazelnut drizzle and Italian roast drizzle.

3. Sameera Raziuddin: Frappuccino jug with 60 espresso shots

In July, medical-student Sameera Raziuddin from Florida spent $60.58 for her 60-shot Frappuccino that also contained white mocha, hazelnut, soy milk and caramel syrup. Raziuddin, who uses Starbucks as her primary studying spot, called ahead of time and worked with the staff to make the monster 192 oz. drink, which she put in a large jug she bought from home. They called it a record but she still didn't beat Jerrod Johnson's feat executed just a few days before.

5. Laurie Reeves: 67 espresso shot Mocha Cookie Frappuccino

In June, Laurie Reeves in Tacoma, Wash. ordered a 67-espresso-shot Frappuccino that cost $56.70, and contained vanilla, caramel syrup, caramel sauce, white mocha, classic syrup and chocolate chai. Her record-breaking status was contested because the drink didn't fit into one cup.

6. Andrew Chifari: Multi-Mocha Frappuccino with 60 espresso shots

In May, Andrew Chifari from Dallas, set a record for most expensive drink with his 60-shot Frappuccino that rang in at $54.75. The mega-sized coffee concoction had mocha syrup, white mocha, mocha drizzle, caramel drizzle, protein powder and hazelnut drizzle-- all topped off with whipped cream. Not long after he achieved his record, he received gold-level status from Starbucks for his loyalty.