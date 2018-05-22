Eggs can lower risk of stroke and heart attack, new study finds

An egg a day keeps the doctor away, according to a new study out of China.

Researchers at Peking University Health Science Center found that the simple and cheap food, once thought to raise unhealthy cholesterol levels, dramatically protects the heart.

They discovered that daily egg consumption is linked to 26 percent reduced stroke risk and 18 percent reduced cardiovascular disease risk.

“The present study finds that there is an association between moderate level of egg consumption (up to 1 egg/day) and a lower cardiac event rate,” lead scientists Professor Liming Li and Canqing Yu wrote in the journal Heart.

The researchers examined the diets of 416,000 people between the ages of 30 and 79.

Subjects were asked how often they consumed eggs. Their health was then documented over a period of around nine years.

The 13 percent of participants who ate one egg a day were found to have more than a quarter less chance of suffering from a hemorrhagic stroke, which occurs when there’s bleeding in or around the brain.

They also had 28 percent less risk of death caused by a hemorrhagic stroke, and an 18 percent reduced chance of dying from cardiovascular disease.

This article origianlly appeared on the New York Post.