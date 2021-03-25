Easter candy is one of the most popular parts of the holiday, new survey reveals

It’s all about the candy.

Due to the pandemic, families are still figuring out ways to celebrate Easter while not missing out on seeing their loved ones. But one thing that will definitely be involved, apparently, is all of the amazing Easter candy.

A new survey suggests that nearly half of Americans agree that the best of Easter is the candy, Southwest News Service (SWNS) reports. The survey, conducted by OnePoll on behalf of HI-CHEW, a Japanese candy company, asked a variety of questions about celebrating Easter amid the pandemic — and from the responses, it's clear that regardless of how people celebrate, many still plan on making candy a big part of the day.

PEPSI, PEEPS CREATE MARSHMALLOW-FLAVORED SODA

According to SWNS, 47% of respondents said that candy was the best part of the holiday. The survey also revealed the seven out of 10 parents said their favorite part of the holiday was eating that candy with their kids.

Half of the parents involved in the survey also said they would be keeping some candy for themselves.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

When it comes to where people will be celebrating, about 59% of the respondents said that they would be heading outside of the home this year, spending the day at another family member’s home, church, a public park or at a restaurant.

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

Many families also plan on celebrating outside in order to maintain proper safety measures, like wearing masks or social distancing. Respondents also said they planned on making regular handwashing a part of the day.