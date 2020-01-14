Dunkin' teams up with Snoop Dogg to introduce glazed doughnut breakfast sandwich

Like many munchies-stricken stoner before him, Snoop Dogg has now resorted to making sandwiches out of doughnuts.

Together with Dunkin’, Snoop announced on Monday the debut of its new “Beyond D-O-Double G Sandwich,” a breakfast sandwich made with a plant-based Beyond Breakfast Sausage patty, egg, cheese, and two glazed doughnut halves for buns.

“When I got the chance to work at Dunkin’ for the Beyond Sausage Sandwich launch, I got to thinking about what other Beyond Meat sandwiches we could create. Being around my favorite glazed donuts got me inspired, so today we are dropping The Beyond D-O-Double G Sandwich at Dunkin’ restaurants nationwide,” the rapper explained in a press release issued Monday.

Fans of Snoop Dogg and/or plant-based proteins dripping in sugary glaze will have to act fast, however, as the Beyond D-O-Double G Sandwich is only available for a limited time at participating Dunkin’ locations through Jan. 19.

But lest any Snoop’s fans are somehow too lethargic or relaxed to make it to a Dunkin’ before Jan. 19, fear not: Dunkin’ has also announced that participating locations will be offering free samples of its original Beyond Sausage Sandwich on Jan. 24 and 25, as well.

The D-O-Double G Sandwich isn’t the first collaboration between Snoop and Dunkin’, however. In Nov. 2019, the rapper became a Dunkin’ Beyond Meat Ambassador amid the launch of its original Beyond Sausage Sandwich, even appearing in the brand’s ad campaign.

Later this month, Snoop and Dunkin’ are also planning to debut an online pop-up shop offering a tracksuit, a bomber jacket and other apparel, some of which will be emblazoned with the coffee chain's Beyond logos or the phrase “Glazzzed for Days” or “Glazzzy,” just in case anyone feels the need to advertise their preference for eating sandwiches made of dessert items.