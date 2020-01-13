Popeyes gives Canadian 'Family Feud' contestant $10,000 worth of chicken after hilariously wrong answer

Eve Dubois may have dashed her family’s chances at $10,000 and embarrassed herself on Canadian TV, but at least she’ll have some chicken!

Dubois, who went viral after giving a hilarious (and hilariously wrong) answer to a question about Popeye on the Canadian version of “Family Feud,” has been awarded $10,000 worth of Popeyes chicken as a condolence prize following the airing of the now-infamous episode.

On Thursday night’s show, Dubois and her family, from Manitoba, were competing against the Tomlins of Ontario. The game went into sudden death, and Dubois took the podium to square off against one of the Tomlins, to see whose family would be playing for $10,000 Canadian in the “Fast Money” round.

There was also only one answer on the board, meaning whoever buzzed in with the most popular response would advance to the final stage.

Host Gerry Dee then posed the question: “Name Popeye’s favorite food.”

Dee’s question was referring to Popeye the Sailor Man, but Dubois, intensely sure of herself, buzzed in before he had even finished the question. “Chicken!” she responded, following it up with a small celebratory dance.

The host immediately put his head on the podium. The Dubois family looked back at Eve, dumbfounded. Dee turned to the board to see if, by some chance, “Chicken” was the top answer. Instead, he and Dubois were shown a big red X.

Dee then deferred to Logan, from the Tomlin family, to give his answer. “Spinach, Jerry,” said Logan. He was correct, and the Tomlins advanced to the Fast Money round.

“I thought you meant Popeyes Chicken,” Dubois said to Dee before returning back to her family's podium.

“Family Feud” Canada later tweeted the silly incident online, where it has since been viewed over a million times on Twitter.

Then, within a day, Popeyes Louisiana Chicken tweeted at Dubois, telling her that they loved her answer anyway, and would be awarding her with $10,000 worth of Popeyes fast food.

“Our survey says you got that right,” the restaurant wrote in the tweet. “DM us to claim your $10,000 worth of Popeyes.”

Dubois, meanwhile, has been taking her now-viral moment in stride, retweeting many of the memes created following her episode aired.

She also graciously accepted Popeyes’ offer.

