Dunkin' releases 'Snackin' Bacon' on menus nationwide

If you’re achin’ for bacon, Dunkin’ is now serving the snack of your dreams at participating locations nationwide.

As of Wednesday, the coffee chain officially started serving up the sizzling new Snackin’ Bacon with Sweet Black Pepper seasoning at select shops. Hungry fans can look forward to eight half-strips of “high-end bacon” wrapped in a portable sleeve for easy eating on the go, a Dunkin' blog post revealed.

Dunkin’s spin on salt-cured pork is first smoked with natural cherrywood and sprinkled with brown sugar and black pepper seasoning for caramelized crunch, comparable in taste to the chain’s Sweet Black Pepper Bacon Breakfast Sandwich.

“Here at Dunkin’, we’ve been working hard to formulate the perfect afternoon pick-me-up and really, what’s better than a bag full of bacon?” the company joked in the announcement.

Dunkin' claims that the Snackin' Bacon is an ideal sidekick snack with caramel, French vanilla, and hazelnut flavor-swirled drinks.

A spokesperson for the chain was not immediately available to clarify whether the new bacon side is a permanent or limited-edition offering.

In other exciting menu news, Dunkin' is also bringing back its Irish Crème-flavored coffee and rolling out a Lucky Shamrock Donut in honor of St. Patrick's Day, as well as reintroducing its Egg White Bowl and Sausage Scramble Bowl, said a news release.