Dog can't wait for Starbucks Puppuccino, jumps out of car window at drive-thru

This pup isn’t afraid to go after what it wants.

A customer in the drive-thru line at a Starbucks in Texas witnessed an adorable moment over the weekend when a fellow customer's dog just could not wait for its Puppuccino.

In the 47-second clip, posted by Facebook user Billie Lynn Reed, a woman can be seen struggling to convince her pup to get back in the car after it jumped onto the ledge of the drive-thru window, reportedly in anticipation of the Puppuccino, a Starbucks whipped cream dessert exclusively for dogs.

As seen in the clip, the owner is eventually able to get the dog to jump back into the car window, where at least two other dogs are seen in the back seat. The playful pup tries to leap out of the window again but is stopped.

Soon after, the Starbucks barista presents the woman in the car with what appear to be four cups.

"So there I was in the drive-thru at Starbucks and I look up and I was like OMG. Lol I was rolling. So you know I had to record it or it didn’t happen," Reed captioned the video.

Since posting the video on Sunday, the cute clip has received more than 2.6 million views.

“The good boys just want their Puppachinos [sic],” one person commented.

“This is GOLD!” another wrote.

“That’s awesome!” someone else commented, tickled by the scene.