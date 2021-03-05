Dunkin' opens first-ever 'bike-thru lane' for cyclists

Cyclists in this city are about to be a lot more caffeinated.

Dunkin’ opened its first-ever bike-thru lane at one of its locations in Quezon City, Philippines, earlier this year. The restaurant also features a separate drive-thru lane for cars.

"We’re very proud to bring Dunkin’s first bike-thru lane in the world to the Philippines, giving our guests even more access and choice on their terms," Rini Ernawati, Dunkin’s regional vice president of Asia Pacific, said in a press release.

Dunkin’ added the bike-thru lane in the Philippines because of the country’s large population of bikers, making it easier for them to order and continue along elsewhere.

The chained-off lane features its own menu board and speaker for ordering. Cyclists can then ride up to the window to pick up their items. Riders of traditional bicycles, mopeds and motorcycles can all use the dedicated lane, according to Dunkin’.

Ernawati said its licensee that operates the restaurant, Golden Donuts Inc., "has been a pioneer in the industry by providing innovative and relevant experiences to meet our customers’ needs."

"We’ve received overwhelmingly positive feedback from guests and employees, and we look forward to expanding this exciting offering to even more Dunkin’ Philippines locations soon," she said.

The coffee and doughnut chain didn’t say whether it had any plans to add bike-thru lanes at restaurants in the U.S. or anyplace else outside the Philippines.

Still, cyclists from other parts of the world expressed enthusiasm for the idea on Twitter. One blogger noted a bike-thru lane would be great "for those mid-ride carbs."