Buffalo Wild Wings announces truffle flavored sauce, Truffalo

Chicken wings are getting fancy.

Buffalo Wild Wings is known for its variety of chicken wing sauces. While it carries the typical line-up of sauces one would expect for chicken wings, the restaurant chain always throws in a few unexpected options.

The chicken wing franchise recently announced that addition of a white truffle flavored sauce. The restaurant confirmed to Fox News that Truffalo sauce (combining the words "truffle" and "Buffalo") would be coming to its menus for a limited time.

In a statement obtained by Fox News, a spokesperson for Buffalo Wild Wings said, "No need to fly to Italy or make a reservation at a stuffy 5-star restaurant, as America’s sports bar is bringing a delicacy to the masses. The limited-time sauce is made with real white truffles and combines the earthiness of truffles with a spicy Buffalo sauce that gives a kick of heat with a slightly sweet finish. And you can wash it down with champagne (of beers)."

The statement continues, "Sure, truffle flavors have been popular for a while now but you’ve never tried them like this. It’s the latest menu enhancement from Buffalo Wild Wings, and another example of sauce innovation – a priority for the brand’s culinary team moving forward. Last fall, BWW added Orange Chicken, Blazin’ Carolina Reaper and Lemon Pepper sauces to the menu. BWW currently offers a total of 26 sauces and seasonings."

Buffalo Wild Wings’ menu also includes a variety of Buffalo sauces of varying heat, spicy garlic, mango habanero, Caribbean jerk, lemon pepper and even a sauce flavored with the infamous Carolina reaper pepper.