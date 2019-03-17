Burger King launches $5 monthly coffee subscription

What goes better with a Whopper than a steaming hot cup of coffee?

Burger King is hoping the answer to that is “nothing,” because the fast food chain announced Friday that it is launching a new coffee subscription for caffeine – and Burger King – enthusiasts everywhere.

The BK Café Coffee Subscription rolled out last week and offers guests one small brewed cup of coffee every day, at anytime, for $5 a month at participating restaurants.

The move, which the brand calls a “departure from expected coffee service,” seems like it’s poised to be a hit with those on Twitter already calling out the cheap price.

The app-based subscription is not without restrictions, however. Users are only allowed one cup per visit – and no refills. Also, the King’s iced coffee and other specialty coffee drinks are not included in the subscription.

Though for fans of the fast food chain’s java, this is a pretty good subscription as a small cup of BK Café coffee costs $1 when ordered outside of the deal.

To sign up, customers must download the BK app on their phone and select the “offers” tab, where the ability to redeem a daily cup of coffee is located.