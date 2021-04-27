Dunkin' debuting coconut milk on menu

Some Americans will soon be running on Dunkin’s coconut milk.

As consumers continue to crave dairy alternatives, more mainstream fast-food chains are leaning into plant-based milk with Dunkin announcing the addition of coconut milk becoming available nationwide on Wednesday.

Dunkin will roll out a Coconut Milk Iced Latte to kick off the launch in addition to its namesake Coconut Refreshers for $3. Customers can also customize hot and cold beverages with coconut milk. It’s the latest dairy alternative to join its lineup of oat milk and almond milk.

New flavors of Dunkin Coconut Refreshers include Strawberry Dragonfruit flavors; Golden Peach made with peach passion fruit flavors; and Purple Pomegranate featuring blueberry pomegranate flavors with coconut milk.

Americans are consuming less dairy milk, drinking 146 pounds in 2018, or 100 pounds less than in 1975, according to data from the USDA. And much of the demand is coming from millennials and Gen Z consumers, who are 22% more likely to consume plant-based food offerings and therefore willing to spend more on them.

As a result, a number of restaurants have leaned into the alternative dairy market. Dunkin competitor Starbucks in March added Oprah-backed Oatmilk brand Oatly to its menu alongside its offerings of coconut milk, soy milk and almond milk.

The mainstream demand for alternative milk seems to have major staying power. Oatly officially filed for an Initial Public Offering earlier this month hiring Morgan Stanley, JPMorgan and Credit Suisse as underwriters on the offering, which could be valued at more than $5 billion, sources told Reuters.