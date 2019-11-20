Dunkin' store closed down after Facebook video exposed rodents

A Dunkin’ restaurant in Boston was closed down on Tuesday after a video posted online showed several rodents scurrying around the store.

The video, shared on Facebook, showed multiple mice or rats, running around the doughnut and coffee shop as a shocked bystander recorded (and reacted) to the scene.

"They were running around behind the counter, it was almost like it was the third shift," Peter Wild, who recorded the video, told NBC Boston said.

"There was a couple out in the common area, they were running under the tables, they were on the baker's rack which was out in the common area ... it was insane."

A city inspector who investigated the video found what he said were two critical violations, prompting the manager to close down the restaurant for a clean inspection. The violations, however, did not include the rodents caught on camera.

The inspection found there were small flies in the dining area, as well as soils visible on an ice machine, clothing and other debris in the alley outside, in addition to other violations.

The franchise store will remain closed until the store is up to standards, a Dunkin' spokeswoman said.

The chain said that it takes health safety seriously.

The franchisee of the Dunkin' location "is taking immediate steps to ensure the restaurant meets our stringent food safety and quality standards," the spokeswoman said.

